Gerald M. Cawley, 90

Gerald M. (Jerry) Cawley, longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Roslindale and West Roxbury, passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 5, 2023, at the age of 90.

He was born in Boston to the late Michael and Delia Cawley (Conway). Jerry grew up in Roslindale and graduated from Boston English High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the Marine Corps under the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War. His Service Decorations include a Purple Heart for being wounded in action twice.

When he returned from active duty, Jerry went to work for the US Postal Service and enrolled in college and earned his bachelor’s at BC. He later received his master’s from URI. Jerry worked with the Defense Logistics Agency for over 35 years and retired as the Boston Region Deputy Director. He would frequently say how lucky he was that he had loved every job he ever had.

In his spare time, Jerry was an avid photographer and enjoyed the editing aspect as much as shooting the photos. He lived right on the water and enjoyed countless walks along Wollaston Beach and when he wasn’t up for the walk a simple cup of coffee by the water would do. He was quiet, reserved but well-liked by those that knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret “Peg” Cawley (Leary, Moylan).

He was also predeceased by his first wife, Carol Cawley (Vannini).

Survived by his two children, Nancy Cawley of Quincy, and Robert Cawley and his wife Louise of Walpole. Proud grandfather of Rachael Webber, Robert Cawley and his wife Kathryn, Carolyn Cawley and James Cawley, and loving great-grandfather of Adeline Cawley. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, Sept. 11th, from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 12th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Private interment to follow.

Jerry was so happy to be able to live out his life independently at home.

To help other less fortunate elders remain comfortable in their homes please consider a donation to the South Shore Elder Services Special Needs Fund, 350 Granite Street, Suite 2303, Braintree, MA, 02184. https://sselder.org/donations/special-needs-fund/.

