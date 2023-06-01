Geraldine A. Joyce, 98

Geraldine A. (Baga) Joyce, of Quincy, originally from South Boston, died May 30, 2023 surrounded by the family she treasured, she was 98. The beloved wife of the late Emmett R. Joyce. Loving mother of Roseanne M. Joyce of Littleton, Geraldine P. Gamel and her husband Ronald of Quincy, William G. Joyce and his wife Carolyn of West Roxbury, Helen V, Veasey and her husband Mark of Quincy and the late Robert E. Joyce. Sister of Gerard Baga, Jr. of GA and the late Martha Falbo and Pauline Murphy. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry as born in Denora, PA and moved to South Boston at an early age. Gerry married the love of her life Emmett and moved to Quincy where she raised her family. She loved to stay active. She enjoyed swimming, ice skating and cooking and was a member of the YMCA all the way into her mid 90’s. She had a passion for Wheel of Fortune and Yellowstone. Gerry had a very special way of making everyone feel like they were the most important person. She was warm, caring and very attentive to everyone’s needs. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. Gerry adored her family and each of them cherished her. Although they are heart broken at her loss, they all feel fortunate for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be deeply missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.