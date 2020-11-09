Geraldine A. Lombardi, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Brush Hill Care Center in Milton.

Born in Quincy, to the late Anthony and Ophelia “Val” (Gentilucci) Lombardi, she was raised there and was a graduate of North Quincy High School. She later attended Quincy College.

She was employed as a secretary for eighteen years with the federal government at the Military Establishment Processing Station in South Boston. Geraldine had been retired for many years.

Geraldine was an avid football fan, supporting the New England Patriots. She also enjoyed poetry and music.

Beloved sister of her twin brother, Paul Lombardi and his wife Rachel of Brockton, Eileen Lisook and her husband Ira of Milton, and the late John Lombardi and his surviving wife Kim of Wareham.

Loving aunt of one niece and several nephews. She was predeceased by her nephews, Matthew and Jeff, and her great-niece, Maddie.

She is also survived by many longtime friends, her “golden friends.”

In light of current events, funeral services are private. Interment took place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.