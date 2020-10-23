Geraldine A. McNealy, 91

Geraldine A. (Cellucci) McNealy, age 91, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Gerry was born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Lauretta (Fabrizio) Cellucci, who were formerly of San Donato Val di Comino, Italy. Raised and educated with her siblings, cousins, and many friends in South Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948.

Gerry was employed at the Quincy District Court for twenty-two years. She retired in 1997.

Gerry loved to dance, travel, concerts, the Italian Tenors, and entertain family and her many friends She was warm-hearted, generous, loyal and often described as “spunky”. How lucky we were to have had her in our lives. We all will remember her for her great cooking, laughing and saying “Oh, my God!!!” She truly was the best.

Beloved wife of the late Paul R. McNealy, Sr. who passed away in 1972. Devoted mother of Patricia A. McNealy and her husband Robert Hassan, and Paul R. McNealy, Jr. all of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Maria N. McNealy and Paul R. McNealy III, who were the light of her life. Great grandson Jordan Christopher Wilson held on tight to his Nana’s heart.

The youngest of nine siblings, Gerry was predeceased by Guido Cellucci, Donato Cellucci and his wife Nora, Lucy Phelan and her husband Joseph, Delma D’Alessandro and her husband Larry, Cesidia “Josie” and her husband Mario, Edja Cellucci, Louise Cellucci, and Violet Cellucci.

Dear aunt of Alda Cellucci Donnelly of Canton and her late husband James. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and her close friend, Richard Black. She was predeceased by her nephews, John Cassani and Daniel Cellucci, and her nieces, Marion Cassani and Lauretta D’Alessandro and her husband Antonio, as well as many close friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, October 26, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Gerry’s memory may be made to the Boston Medical Center, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118-2393.

