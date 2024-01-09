Geraldine E. Bloomer, 101

Geraldine E. Bloomer, of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 31, 2023. She was 101 years young.

Geraldine was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Keady) Bloomer. She was the most devoted sister to her seven older siblings, the late John Bloomer, Mary Bloomer, Robert Bloomer, Patricia Savitts, Thomas Bloomer, Quentin Bloomer and Aileen McDonald. Geraldine spent most of her life in Somerville living in her family home on Knapp Street. She loved her neighborhood and made many marvelous friends throughout her life.

Geraldine always enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially with her nieces and nephews and their many children. She took the role of being an aunt very seriously. Aunt Gerry, as she came to be called by so many, embodied generosity and became the matriarch of her family years ago. She enjoyed spending time with her family in Orleans, sitting on the deck overlooking Pleasant Bay or bringing a carload of kids into town for ice cream.

Geraldine is lovingly survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as many wonderful and loyal friends. Her presence will be missed by so many but her legacy will undoubtedly live on because of the admirable way she chose to live her life. She was incredibly hard-working, faith-filled and family-oriented. Those she leaves behind will continue to strive to follow in her footsteps

Calling hours were held on Saturday, Jan. 6th in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville. Followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Catherine Church, 179 High St., Somerville.

Services concluded with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Geraldine’s name to Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish. 179 Summer St., Somerville, MA 02143 or to Holy Trinity Parish, 227 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169.