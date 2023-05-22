Geraldine F. ‘Gerry’ Shepherd, 96

Geraldine F. “Gerry” Shepherd, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, May 15, 2023. She was 96.

She was born in Dorchester to Mary and Albert Mullen. Gerry was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Girls High School, Boston. Shortly after she began working at the Boston Edison Company where she met Thomas Shepherd Sr. They fell in love, married and started a family. Soon after they moved to Quincy where they would call home for the rest of their lives. After having kids, Gerry returned to the workforce and started with Norfolk County Bank, where she would work for over 20 years before retiring.

Gerry was very involved with the Quincy Emblem Club and the Quincy Elks. She proudly worked on their scholarship committee for many years and served as an Officer in these organizations many times over the years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with friends, card nights and shopping trips at the South Shore Plaza.

Gerry was strong and wore her heart on her sleeve. You always knew where you stood with her. She was always the first to reach out a helping hand, whether you were family, a friend or a stranger. Strangers became friends, friends became family, and her family was everything. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 71 years to the late Thomas Shepherd Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas Shepherd Jr and his wife Linda of Abington, the late Kevin Shepherd and his surviving wife Joan of Plymouth, Nancy Vafides of Quincy, Gerard Shepherd of Quincy, and Jayne Roche and the late William Roche of NJ. Loving sister of the late Mary Gibbons and the late Patricia Forfia. Cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 13. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31st. Burial at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or the Alzheimer's Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.