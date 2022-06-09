Geraldine M. Joyce

Geraldine M. (Barone) “Jeri” Joyce, of Hingham, died from a long illness June 6, 2022.

Jeri loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was very important. Jeri’s family would like to thank her extended family at Accent Care in Milton for their dedicated care and comfort during her time there. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Joyce. Loving mother of Jon Joyce and his spouse Shawn Hunt of Canada, Mary Dudutis of Quincy, Christine Dean of Quincy, and David Dudutis of TX. Cherished sister of Brenda Proctor and her husband George of Cohasset. Loving Grammie of Michael, Patrick and Brandon Dean, and Mackenzie Dudutis and Great Grammie of Ava and Mya Dean. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.