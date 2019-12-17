Geraldine M. Shea, 86

Geraldine M. (Farrow) Shea, 86, of Quincy passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019.

Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Alexander William Farrow and Dorothy Ann (Rowell). She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and worked briefly for the New England Telephone Company. Geraldine lived by the words “Faith, Family and Friends.” She was a very involved member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, and was a lector, sacristan, and a member of the choir. She was very proud of walking the Boston Marathon and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams.

Geraldine enjoyed going to the beach, keeping in shape, going to the gym, and was a volunteer at the Adams Shore Library afterschool program for many years. She enjoyed dressing up for every holiday and was known affectionately as the Adams Shore Halloween witch. Geraldine loved to hang out at Dunkin Donuts with her friends, and her greatest joys were being involved with her grandchildren’s many activities.

Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late Gerard W. Shea, and the devoted mother of Mary Ellen of Plymouth, William and his wife Gina of Burlington, Michael and his wife Phyllis of Marshfield, Daniel and his wife Joanne of Quincy, Anne Marie Taylor of Quincy, Suzanne and her husband Michael Mathisen of Pembroke, and Maureen and her husband Robert Roche of Weymouth. She was the sister of Mary Anne Gorham of Plymouth, John Farrow of FL, and the late Joseph Farrow and Virginia Anderson. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday December 19 at 10:30 AM in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy, with a Celebration of Life gathering immediately following in the parish hall. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Boston Higashi School for Autism, 800 N. Main St. Randolph, MA 02368.

