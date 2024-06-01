Geraldine M. Talbot, 75

Geraldine Matilda (King) Talbot, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2024. She was 75.

Geraldine was born in Boston on November 22, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Monica (Hunt) King. She was raised in Dorchester, attended local schools and graduated from St. Peter’s High School.

Geraldine’s career was in banking. She started working with Bay Bank as a teller, and retired from Bank of America as an assistant branch manager in 2003.

Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late Frank Heanue, who died in 2017. The two married on April 4, 2001, and together they shared 16 loving years of marriage. Geraldine shared 17 years of marriage with her first husband Richard J. Talbot of Braintree. The two had four children together. Geraldine was the devoted mother of Lori A. Seastrunk of Rhode Island, Marc J. Talbot and his wife Lynne of Braintree, Kelli A. Talbot and her husband Olaf Herrmann of Belmont, and Suzanne M. Talbot of Abington. Geraldine was the loving grandmother of Ashley Ricci and her husband Tim of Rhode Island, Courtney Talbot and her fiancé Ryan Pullano of Rehoboth, Ciara Seastrunk and her spouse Briana of Rhode Island, Jake Mikalauskis of Braintree, Kayla Mikalauskis of Braintree, Ryan Mikalauskis of Braintree, and Luka Herrmann of Belmont. She was the loving great grandmother of Liliana, Mason, Brandon, Layla, Gia, and Gavin. Geraldine was the dear sister of Harold King and his wife Geraldine of Quincy, her twin brother Gerald King of Plainville, Betty Zine and her husband Edward of Brockton, the late Patrick King and the late Marion Doucette. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Following cremation, Geraldine’s funeral service and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online by visiting: www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Geraldine.

