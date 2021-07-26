Geraldine S. Miller, 79

Geraldine S. “Gerry” (Cedrone) Miller, age 79, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, July 23, 2021 in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Geraldine was born in Boston, to the late Daniel and Jennie (Santella) Cedrone. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. Gerry was also a graduate of the former Chandler’s School for Women. She had lived in Braintree for nearly fifty years.

Gerry was employed as a purchasing specialist for the U.S. Postal Service for thirty-five years and had been retired for many years.

She enjoyed exercising with her group of friends at Planet Fitness in Weymouth, spending time at Nantasket Beach with her “beach buddies,” and finding a great sale at Lord & Taylor. She also loved to cook and was famous for her meatballs and brownies.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, always supporting their activities and accomplishments. Her favorite pastime was attending Lauren and Ben’s sports games and cheering them on loudly from the stands.

Gerry is survived by her daughter, Lisa Miller Sleboda and her husband Edward of Medfield, and their children Lauren and Ben; and her son, Daniel J. Miller of Braintree. She was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Miller, Jr.

Gerry is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Theriault of Milton and her son, Jay.

Gerry leaves behind many cherished friends and cousins. She was predeceased by her dear friend, Donald Bickford.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 27, from 8:45-9:45 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Church of Saint Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Geraldine’s memory may be made to the MGH Fund, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or by visiting giving.massgeneral.org.