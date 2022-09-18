Gertrude D. Delaney

Gertrude D. (McGee) Delaney, of Quincy, died September 13, 2022.

The beloved wife of the late Gerard L. Delaney. Sister of the late James C. McGee and the late Margaret Roche. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Gertrude was a longtime Quincy resident. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed knitting and vacationing to Florida and Cape Cod with her family. She worked at New England Telephone Company for more than 35 years and was a member of the Pioneers Club. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, Sept. 19 from 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.