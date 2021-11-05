Gertrude H. Prescott, 86

Gertrude H. “Trudy” (Cole) Prescott, age 86, of Norwell, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Gertrude was born in Medford, to the late Warren J. and Gertrude H. (Nugent) Cole. Raised and educated in Hyde Park, she was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, Class of 1953. She had lived in Norwell for several years and previously in Quincy for over fifty years, where she raised her six children.

Trudy was employed with the Quincy Public Schools and managed the Quincy High School cafeteria for many years. Trudy was active in the Quincy Teen Mother Program at the Bethany Congregational Church, which allowed teen mothers to get a high school diploma outside of school.

She was also a devoted mother and homemaker and was especially proud of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Trudy attended many school sports and social events for her family and was always an encouraging and supportive spirit.

Beloved wife of the late John C. Prescott, Esq. Devoted mother of John C. Prescott, Jr., Esq. and his wife Heidi of Duxbury, LTC Glen T. Prescott, U.S. Army (Ret.) and his wife Sylvia of Destin, Fla., The Honorable Beverly J. Cannone and her husband Frank, Dean L. Prescott and his wife Colleen, and Sharon Healy Mahoney and her husband Sean, all of Norwell, and the late Lori Prescott Carta. She was the loving grandmother of seventeen and great-grandmother of nine.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, November 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending Gertrude’s services be vaccinated and wear face coverings. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Trudy’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring (Father Bill’s Place), 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

