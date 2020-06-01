Gertrude M. Knowles, 92, of Quincy died May 26 in the comfort of her family.

Born in Schenectady, NY to the late Doran and Esther McDermott, she was a resident of Quincy for more than 80 years. Mrs. Knowles adored her family and their happiness was most important to her. She loved taking her boat out around the Boston Harbor islands for fishing, swimming and sunset cruises with her family. She also enjoyed golf, camping, cooking, reading and travelling. She looked forward to seeing her friends at the Kennedy Center and attending the Y camp down the Cape. Mrs. Knowles loved her Friday Night Girls gathering each week as well.

She worked at the Boston Globe for many years and was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII, running correspondence back and forth between ships at the Hingham Shipyard. Mrs. Knowles was a loving, kind, generous woman. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was the loving wife of the late Malcolm E. Knowles. Devoted mother of Daniel Knowles and his wife Gail of Falmouth, ME, Kathleen Lehmann of Weymouth, Matthew Knowles and his wife Joanne of Marshfield and Sylvia Knowles of Southampton, PA. She was predeceased by her son Kevin. Cherished grandmother of Nathan Knowles and his wife Michele of Quincy, Bradford Knowles and his wife Marli of Cumberland, ME, Patrick Knowles of Oakland, CA, Daniel Knowles of Longmont, CO, Christine Lehmann and her wife Jane Bartlett of London, UK, Mark Lehmann and his wife Leigh of Hingham, Rachael Knowles and her partner Eric Kuehn of Marshfield and Malcolm Knowles of Marshfield. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Knowles will be private due to the current viral crisis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 or the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Gert’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.