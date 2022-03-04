The Lord embraced the light of Gertrude MacKenzie on Feb. 18, 2022, and Heaven is now shining brighter for all of us. Her love created a sense of warmth and safety that stitched together the fabric of a family for four generations. She was always there for the people she loved, with a comforting smile, playful laugh, or shoulder to cry on. She provided simple solutions to complex problems, which often were more insightful and convincing than the most profuse arguments. For her family, she was the heart, and her home was Home. It was first purchased after emigrating from Germany at 4 years old, and the hand basket she brought with her across the Atlantic remains by her armchair filled with Hershey’s Kisses. Many summer afternoons were spent on the back porch, where she often reminisced on her father, Karl Lutz, walking around the corner to greet her. In the backyard, her Mother, Karona, and brother, Karl Jr., would often join him to have a cookout, work in the garden, or play catch.

Gertrude met her husband, Francis MacKenzie, at a young age in a park after he threw a snowball at her. This struck her as an intriguing display of affection, and from then on, the two were life mates. He moved in with her family at a young age and regarded it as his own, confirming this by asking to marry Gertrude before joining the Army as a Sergeant Gunner. After World War II, he returned to her and took his station as the Commander of the Quincy Veterans Council. The couple expanded the family with a son, William MacKenzie, and a daughter, Doris MacKenzie Ehrens. Both left as adults, but Doris returned to raise her Son, whom Gertrude adored from the beginning.

The household collective created an ideal environment of nurture and support, where every effort was poured into producing a bright future for Gertrude’s Grandson. While Doris worked, most days Gertrude would tend to him after school. The day to day routine was very positive and produced excellent results in both academics and sports, but the Holidays were special. Gertrude was the host at the Home every year, and enjoyed having the nicest Christmas decorations on the block. Oh, how she would glow during this time of year! Others came and went, but the core family always celebrated together. She would attend a Church service with her Grandson and then go on a long car ride to look at Christmas lights so “Santa” could come. After opening gifts, each family member had a favorite Christmas song that would be played. For her final Christmas, she went to Trinity Church in Boston, where she received her last Communion, lit a candle, and joined the choir outside singing Joy to the World.

Gertrude was a giver. When asked what her favorite day of the year was, she answered, “The one with all the presents!” For those who knew her, this was every day, because her gifts were more than material. The feeling created by the genuine way that she offered whatever she had without strings attached, scorekeeping, or expecting anything in return made others want to do nice things for her as well.

For instance, on her 80th Birthday, a large family dinner outing was arranged, so her Grandson taped a sign to the back of his college minivan that read “Honk!! It’s my Grandma’s 80th Birthday! (she’s inside).” For about half an hour people honked and waved, while she asked what the heck was going on. When she saw the sign at the restaurant she laughed, and had fun waving back at people on the return trip. The sign is still hanging in her basement. Another memorable experience was spending her 100th Birthday atop the Empire State Building. Her joyful countenance moved a staff member to tears, after which the highest floor was closed off as private and she received a personal escort up so she could have her moment on top of the world.

Every Birthday was highlighted by a homemade cake using her Father’s recipe, which to this day remains with her Grandson.

The bond between Gertrude and her Grandson blossomed, grew, and matured. She was his main caregiver as a child, and as she grew older, he reciprocated. Both found a simple pleasure in each other’s company, which outweighed the associated responsibility. Throughout her Grandson’s youth, she would drive him to any activity that piqued his interest without hesitation, making sure that he washed his hands when he returned. Cooking was her least favorite chore, but would make meals that took hours and set aside a separate gravy boat for him. She would instruct him to say grace before eating and sing to him before bed. As she grew older, he cooked the same meals even though she would just eat a bite, ensuring that she too stayed clean. In the morning he would brush her hair, in the afternoon would play cards or do crossword puzzles with her, and in the evening he would watch Friends with her. He would sing to her, pray with her, and say goodnight the way she did for him as a child. Every week he would bring her fresh flowers. One thing that changed from her Grandson’s childhood to adulthood, however, was her affection for dogs. As years passed, her Grandson’s dog, Rocky, became just as much hers.

Together, her sunset was celebrated by traveling throughout the United States to attend elite Medical conferences, where she gained notoriety and met many leaders in the field of Orthopaedics. She was in a wheelchair throughout these adventures, so a customary side mission on each trip was to find a steep hill to push her up. Each city visited was commemorated with the purchase of a coffee mug to be placed on her “mug wall,” and before long there were more cups than wall pegs. In addition, every summer her Grandson took her through Cape Cod, where she had a cottage and boat earlier in her life, and then out on a ferry ride to Martha’s Vineyard for lunch on the porch of the Harbor View Hotel.

Most trips were brief, but Gertrude did have one long vacation just for fun. She spent a February in Miami with her Grandson living at the Decoplage on Lincoln Road across from the Ritz-Carlton. This served as an ideal location for all sorts of excitement within walking distance, but also for road trips throughout the panhandle and Intracoastal Waterways. Most of the time, though, her days were spent sunning poolside, where she was spoiled with food and drinks to the envy of her on-looking peers. Always an independent Spirit, one evening she even took her walker and snuck off to Lincoln Road on her own – just for fun.

As her travels continued, her Grandson gained deeper knowledge that led the duo from the broadest spectrums of Government related Public Health to the most complex subspecialties in Medicine, beginning with the meticulous detail of Hand Surgery, passing through the mechanical ingenuity of Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, and culminating in the crucible of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. She gained notoriety in this community for holding the record as the oldest AOSSM meeting attendee, and met many leaders in professional sports. Her favorite sport was baseball, and her team was the Red Sox. However, she was also a fan of the Yankees and held deep respect for the apex level competition fostered by affiliated Medical staff. She watched every Major League Baseball game she could, but the 2004 ALCS and World Series win was a meaningful occasion for the whole family, whose life events were the subject of a song written by her Grandson.

Gertrude’s miracle was the sacrifice of longevity, and to at least one person, she is a Saint. Her Grandson’s pledge to continue within the Medical community while she was alive gave her purpose and momentum to endure the flesh far longer than anyone’s expectations. She was wanted, needed, and loved all the years of her life for who she was, a woman of unselfish joy that was satisfied with being a good person. She is awaited by her husband, parents, daughter, and brother in a private burial at Mt. Wollaston cemetery on March 1, 2022. Gertrude’s unconditional love was inspirational, and her Spirit lives on through her Grandson, Dr. Karl L. Ehrens, M.D. — John 19:30