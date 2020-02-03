Gertrude T. Martel, 94

Gertrude T. “Trudy” (Dirksmeier) Martel, 94, died peacefully January 31, 2020 of natural causes.

Trudy was the daughter of the late Andrew L. Dirksmeier Sr. and Gertrude J. Donahoe, born in Dorchester July 3, 1925. She moved to West Quincy when she was 15 where she remained for majority of her life in the family home. She was a long-time devoted parishioner to St. Mary’s Church.

Trudy worked at Aetna Casualty & Surety Company in Boston for 29 years. She took over as director of the Belles and Beaux, after her father’s death. In 2018 the Belles and Beaux celebrated their 70th year of singing for area seniors nursing homes, senior and disable veteran centers. In her retirement she took a position in the office of the Braintree Plaza in the marketing department. She was a nominee in 1995 for the South Shore Elder entrepreneur of the year.

Trudy was a much loved aunt never forgetting birthdays of her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by three stepchildren, Grace Zizza, Lynne Pardi and Judith Rav, her sister-in-law Louise Sironen Dirksmeier and many nieces and nephews. Trudy was predeceased by her husband James D. Martel as well as her six siblings, Andrew Jr., Anne J. Tullis, Virginia, Paul F., Joseph A. and Rose Marie Dirksmeier.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 8:30-10 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gertrude may be made to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road, Plymouth, MA 02360.