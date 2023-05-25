Gezdar Muho, 88

Mr. Gezdar Muho, of Quincy, formerly of Albania, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He was 88.

Gezdar was born in Fushbardhe, Albania on April 14, 1935, and was the son of the late Shamet and Velide (Golemi) Muho. He was the beloved husband of Gastere (Qoku) Muho, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. Gezdar was the devoted father of Selvi Metaj and her husband Bashkim of Weymouth, Alfred Muho and his wife Vita of Albania, and Fatos Muho and his wife Gentjana of Norwood. He was the loving grandfather of five (Basela, Indrit, Kaltra, Donald, Drin), and the loving great-grandfather of two (Noar, and Sofi). Gezdar was the dear brother of seven and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, May 29, 2023, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.