Ginger Donald Ahead Of Ginger Joe B. In Cookie Poll

Ginger Donald appears headed to a sweet victory.

In a cookie contest between the two main Presidential candidates – Donald Trump and Joe Biden – at Ginger Betty’s Bakery in Quincy, Ginger Donald held a comfortable lead over his challenger Ginger Joe B with only a few days left of “voting.”

The owner of the bakery, Beth Veneto, created two miniature gingerbread cookies with the likeness of the White House contenders. Sales of the cookies are counted and as of Friday morning, some 1,176 Ginger Donald cookies have been sold compared to 360 for Ginger Joe B.

Veneto calls the cookie sales between the two Presidential hopefuls a “Ginger Betty Peppermint Poll.”

Veneto calls the election-inspired promotion “The Sweet Cookie Campaign of 2020.”

“We want people to come in and have a cookie break. It’s meant to be a fun,” she says.

To “cast your ballot” and purchase a Ginger Donald or a Ginger Joe B, stop by Ginger Betty’s Bakery at 215 Samoset Ave. off Sea Street. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.