Giovanni F. Sceppa, 96

Giovanni Federico Sceppa of Quincy, died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He was 96.

Beloved husband of the late Maria Angela Sceppa (Varanese). Devoted father of Maria Sceppa and Nick Sceppa and his wife Annamaria. Cherished Nonno of Samantha Sceppa. Loving brother of Gina Gioncardi, Carmelina Mancina, Anna Palmiero, and Vincent Sceppa.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. To conclude the visitation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday in the funeral home at 9:45 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Giovanni may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

