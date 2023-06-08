Giovanni ‘John’ Angelucci, 83

Giovanni “John” Angelucci, age 83, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

John was born in Viano, Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Massimo and Filomena (DiSabato) Angelucci. Raised and educated there, John immigrated to the United States at the age of twenty-two and lived in Quincy for over sixty years.

He was the well-known owner and operator of John’s Stylist in Quincy Center. He was a barber and stylist for fifty-five years.

John was proud of his Italian heritage and loved taking trips to Sicily with his wife, Joanne. He also enjoyed gardening.

Most of all, John relished spending time with family and friends.

Beloved husband of Joanne (Ciraolo) Angelucci.

Loving brother of Pierina Santone of Holbrook, Eva Rosato of Weymouth, and Anna Marie Della Penna of South Weymouth.

John is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and in-laws.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 13, from 3 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

