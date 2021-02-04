Girlie M. Wilson, 85

Girlie May Wilson, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home in Quincy.

She is survived by her two wonderful daughters, Audrey Jasey and Annmarie Gooden, son-in-law, Marcello Gooden, as well as her beautiful granddaughters, Mikayla Gooden and Alexa-Gail McCarthy and her husband Patrick McCarthy. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved friends, and acquaintances.

Girlie was born in Jamaica where she lived humbly with her parents and four siblings. She worked very hard to take care of her family before moving to live in Quincy in 1994. She was a very active member of the Central Baptist Church where she was a participant of the choir and other committees for several years. She also donated to several charities such as Boston Children’s Hospital, Daily Bread Ministries, and Life Study Fellowship.

Viewing will be at Deware Funeral Home, 556 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA on Friday, February 5 between 3 PM and 6 PM. Funeral Service will be held privately in Central Baptist Church located at 67 Washington Street, Quincy, MA. Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, MA.

Please note all Covid restriction will be followed.

Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust.