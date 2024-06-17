Gjergj Gjura, 75

Gjergj Gjura, of Quincy, formerly of Albania, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 75.

Gjergj was born in Tirana, Albania on August 13, 1948, and was the son of the late Zef and Eftali (Lezi) Gjura. He was raised in Tirana and attended local schools.

Gjergj was Professor Emeritus of Computer Science from Quincy College.

Gjergj was the beloved husband of Fatmira (Lesha) Gjura, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Olti Gjura and his wife Oljana of Braintree, and Grejdi Gjura and his wife Sonya of Stoneham. Gjergj was the loving grandfather of Jackson and Julia Gjura of Braintree, Lydia and Ruby Gjura of Stoneham. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, June 21, 2024, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.