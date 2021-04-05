Glennie C. Perch

Glennie C. (Campbell) Perch of Abington, died April 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Glennie was born and raised in Boston and went on to raise a beautiful family in Quincy, where she was blessed with great neighbors. She enjoyed many summers with her cousins in Skye Glen, Canada throughout her childhood. Glennie worked as a nursing assistant at The Boston Home in Dorchester for 40 years and cherished her friendships with the “Golden Girls.”

She was a faithful member of Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Glennie also enjoyed tennis, card games and reading. She will be remembered for her love of family, quick wit and fun nature.

Beloved wife of the late William S. Perch Sr. Devoted mother of William S. Perch, Jr. and his wife Karen of KY, Robert Perch of Quincy, Susan Perch of KY, Allison Jankins of Abington and son-in-law Christopher Jankins Sr. of Weymouth. Cherished Grandma of William S. Perch, III, Dawn Connelly, Jason Perch, Amanda Monagle and her husband Scott, Christopher Jankins, Jr. and his wife Heather, Jessica Trice and her husband Andrew. Great-grandmother of Kyra, Liam, Kaci, Malcolm, Ledger, Daisy, Lydia and Connor. Loving sister of the late Irene Campbell and dear aunt of Ted Campbell and Donna Bruno.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).

Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth, at a later date.