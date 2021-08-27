Gloria Budrick, 93

Gloria (Brinkley) Budrick of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Aug. 25 at the age of 93, with her daughter by her side.

She was the wife of the late Stanley R. Budrick. Beloved mother of Robyn Mulkern and her husband Joseph of Quincy, Steven Budrick of Weymouth, Karen Budrick of Ormond Beach, FL, and the late Maryanne Budrick of Quincy. Cherished grandmother to Angela Chabot of East Boston.

Mrs. Budrick grew up on the ocean and loved going to the beach. Just dipping her feet in the surf in her later years, made her day. She instilled that love and respect of the ocean in her children.

If desired, donations in the name of Maryanne Budrick and/or Gloria may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.