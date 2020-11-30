Gloria Federico, 93

Gloria (Brugnetti) Federico, age 93, of Quincy, passed away on November 26, 2020.

Born in Milton to Sperandio and Angela Brugnetti, she was raised in Bergamo, Italy, and returned to Massachusetts with her siblings after World War II, at the age of 18. She worked as a seamstress in Boston, before meeting and marrying her husband Dom. Together they raised four daughters in Quincy.

Gloria was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She cooked wonderful meals for her family and friends and enjoyed feeding people, ensuring no one would experience the hunger she had as a child. She enjoyed opera, her chocolates, and all things Italian, and was an avid Red Sox and Ted Williams fan. She also loved children and cherished spending time with her dear granddaughters. In her later years she found joy teaching Italian to anyone she met.

Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Federico, to whom she was married for 54 years. She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Federico of Boston, Marina Meehan and her husband Jack of Marshfield, Julie Federico and her husband Jay Mitchell of Naperville, IL, and Lisa Considine and her husband Jim of San Francisco. She was the proud and doting Noni to Nicole Russell and her husband John, and Marina McDougall and her husband Mike, all of Marshfield, and “Bisnonna” to Cameron Russell and Leo and Flynn McDougall. She is also survived by her older sister Paulina Boncore of Stoneham, and was predeceased by her baby brother Alfred Brugnetti.

Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the John Adams Healthcare Center in Quincy for their kindness and care for Mom.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home on 326 Granite Ave, in Milton, Thursday morning December 3 from 9:00am to 10:00am. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. The visitation will be followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church in Milton, the same church where Gloria was baptized, at 10:30am.

Burial at Milton Cemetery will immediately follow.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain at italianhome.org.