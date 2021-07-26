Gloria G. Ratti

Gloria G. (Graceffa) Ratti of Quincy passed away on July 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Ratti. Gloria is the last of her generation; she was predeceased by her parents John and Anna (Baio) Graceffa, and her siblings Philip, Anthony, Louis, Maria LaGrega, Joseph, Rose Callinan, Suzanne Moussalli, Angelo and Anna Cataldo. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, colleagues and friends.

Gloria retired as chief clerk from the Central Intelligence Agency after forty years of dedicated service. She was a proud and feisty member of the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) serving as vice president, historian, archivist and member of the Board of Governors for more than three decades. Gloria will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visiting Hours will be held in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Tuesday, August 3, from 3:00 to 8:00pm. A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 4, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline.

Gloria’s funeral service will be available via livestream atlawlerfuneralhome.com click on her obituary notices and scroll to the bottom.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gloria’s name to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114 (massgeneral.org), or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (cancer.org).