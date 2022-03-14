Gloria ‘Rose’ Wiley, 95

Gloria “Rose” Wiley of Quincy passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 95.

Born in Tewksbury, she was raised and educated in Quincy and has lived here all her life. Rose was an avid Bingo and poker player, and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late Frank Wiley; the daughter of the late Joseph Giovanni and Mary Hearn; the beloved mother of Catheryn Kahakalau and her boyfriend Ron Cipitelli of Weymouth; sister of Fred White of Quincy, and the late Louis, Pauline, Elaine, Barbara, and Joseph; Rose is also survived by long time friend Louis Thibodeau for over 35 years, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, March 15th from 2:00PM-6:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 10:00AM. Family and friends are all welcome. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.