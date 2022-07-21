Good Health Closing At End Of August

By SCOTT JACKSON

One of the longest-tenured businesses in Quincy Square, Good Health Natural Foods, is set to close at the end of the next month.

“It is very sad,” store owner Dianne Maturo said Thursday in a phone interview.

Good Health offers a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, as well as all-natural health and beauty products and a variety of vitamins and other supplements. Dianne and her husband Ralph first opened the store in Quincy Square in 1978 and moved to the shop’s current location at 1630 Hancock St. in 2013. The building had previously been home to Blockbuster and before that Colman’s Sporting Goods.

In the interview, Dianne Maturo said Good Health would be closing on Aug. 31 because the store’s landlord is selling the building. (The city has moved to take the building next door at 1620 Hancock St., a burned-out pizzeria, by eminent domain in the hopes of flipping it to a developer.)

In addition, Maturo cited the high cost of rent and the rise of online retail sales, which, she said, “has just become a way of life.”

Maturo said she is unlikely to open a new store in Quincy or a surrounding community. Her husband passed away in 2017 and she said it would be “much more difficult to do this alone.” Maturo also said it would be difficult to compete with online retailers – whose popularity took off during the pandemic and “continues, continues to thrive,” she noted – and chain stores who can buy their products in large quantities.

Maturo thanked her customers for their support over the past 44 years.

“I want to thank the community for all the support over all these years. We’re going to miss everybody,” she said.

Good Health currently has a second store on Columbia Road in Hanover, which will remain open.

“We do have the other store and we will be open,” Maturo said.

Some of the store’s Quincy customers have said they will make the trip to Hanover, she added, and shipping is available for those who cannot make the trip.

Good Health employs about 50 people between its two locations, including approximately 35 in Quincy. Maturo said the Hanover store could not accommodate all the Quincy workers, who, she stated, have already begun to make plans for their future, like going back to school.

“Everybody is just thinking about the next chapter in their lives and what they’ll do,” she said. “I’m just happy they are coming up with those plans.”