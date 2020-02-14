Gordon E. Simmons

Gordon Eugene Simmons of Quincy passed away on January 27 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born in Woonsocket, RI, to Eugene and Florence (Lepley) Simmons, he was raised in Franklin. He was a 1944 graduate of Franklin High School where he excelled on the baseball and football field. He also attended Dean Academy.

As a proud veteran of World War II, he achieved the rank of sergeant in the Army Air Corps. After the war he attended the University of Miami where he earned a degree in industrial engineering.

In 1951, he married Doris Ribero of Franklin and they raised two daughters in North Attleboro. Gordon was a devoted family man, involved in all his daughters’ activities and later those of his two granddaughters. He spent his career at United Merchants and Manufacturers of Fall River. After his retirement, he worked for many years with his daughter Wendy at her firm, Prism Consulting of Quincy.

He was also active in his community. He was a recipient of the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award for his “honorary” member participation with the Quincy Rotary and served as deacon and on the Building Committee of the First Church of Squantum.

Gordon leaves his wife of almost 69 years, Doris, daughters Karen Flowers and her husband David of East Sandwich and Wendy Simmons and her spouse Patti Plourde of Quincy, granddaughters LilliAnn and Abby Rose Plourde, both of Quincy, a sister, Marjorie Jenest of Davidson, NC, sister-in-law Priscilla Neal of Holliston and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Roger Simmons.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 3pm at the First Church of Squantum, 164 Bellevue Rd., Quincy, MA. Refreshments will follow at the church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of Squantum Building Fund, 164 Bellevue Road, Squantum, MA 02171.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for information and online condolences.