Gordon K. Stone, 68

Gordon Kenneth Stone, of Houghs Neck, a life-long resident of Quincy, died peacefully in AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton on Saturday, March 30, 2024. He was 68.

Gordon was born in Weymouth on August 10, 1955 and was the son of the late Kenneth P. and June S. (Sullivan) Stone. He was raised in Houghs Neck, attended local schools and graduated from Quincy Vocational Technical High School with the Class of 1974. Following high school, Gordon’s career was with the United States Postal Service. He worked as a truck driver for 26 years and retired in 2013. Servant of Jesus Christ.

Gordon was a Christian who devoted his life to do the best he could to take care of others. The most important part of his life was his outreach to the homeless and living out Christ’s Corporal Works of Mercy. He always felt that he needed to do more, and lived everyday through the Christian virtues of faith, hope, and love.

In his spare time, Gordon enjoyed spending as much time as he could at his home in New Hampshire at All Seasons Campground. Gordon also loved traveling to Florida, Las Vegas, going to iHop, and The Wheelhouse Diner. He was known for always selecting the furthest parking spot away from the door. Gordon had a sweet tooth, and loved to have an occasional donut.

Gordon’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his family, friends, and community. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Gordon was the beloved partner of Odette Monteiro of Duxbury. He was the former husband of Michelle (Merna) Stone of Weymouth. Gordon was the father of Daniel G. Stone of Weymouth, Thomas J. Crane and his wife Samantha of Middleboro, and the late Ryan J. Stone. He was the grandfather of Colby, Brooke, and Blayke Crane, all of Middleboro. Gordon was the brother of Wayne and Steve Stone, both of Quincy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, April 11, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Gordon’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.