Gordon W. McConarty, 96, of Norwell, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Quincy and was the son of the late Walter and Catherine (Levangie) McConarty. A member of the Greatest Generation, Gordon enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 16, 1943 and proudly served his country during WWII in the Battle of The Bulge. He was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal and the Theater Campaign Ribbon. After the war he performed in the Army Band before returning home.

Gordon worked as an electrical draftsman-designer for multiple engineering firms. He was last employed by Stone & Webster in Boston and retired in 1988.

A professional musician, Gordon played many instruments, particularly the bass and sang along with his brother. The Paul Gordon Duo performed all over the South Shore area for many years. After retirement, Gordon was a member of the Whipple Center’s Vagabond band in Weymouth. His music is what gave him the most enjoyment in life and he shared this passion with his children and grandchildren. His love of music spilled over into family parties which were always full of live entertainment.

Gordon was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Lyons) McConarty, who died in 1993. Together the two shared 41 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Gordon W. McConarty, Jr. and his wife Judy of Pembroke, Michael McConarty of Brockton, Stephen McConarty and his wife Marie of NH, Janet Macolini and her husband Anthony of Norwell, Ann Moran and her husband Rick of Quincy, Peter McConarty and his wife Cindy of Falmouth and the late Susan McConarty. He was the loving grandfather of Matthew Moran of Dorchester, Laura McConarty of Brookline, Rich Moran of Holbrook, Karen McConarty of Boston, Annmarie Moran of Quincy, Rebecca McConarty of NH and Paul Anderson Jr. of ND. He was the dear uncle of Mary Hunt of Braintree, Catherine Lovell of Brockton, Patricia McConarty of Beverly and the late John Paul McConarty. He was preceded in death by his brother the late Paul McConarty and his wife Doris.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, February 17th from 4 through 8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, February 18th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gordon may be made to the Whipple Center at the Weymouth Elder Services, 182 Green St., N. Weymouth, MA 02191.

