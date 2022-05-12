Gov. Baker To Deliver Quincy College Commencement Address May 20

In his only college graduation speech this spring, Gov. Charlie Baker will deliver the keynote address at Quincy College’s 2022 Commencement exercises on Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium.

“I’m honored to have been invited to speak at this year’s Quincy College Commencement,” Gov. Baker said in a press release issued by the college. “During their educational journey, this year’s graduates have shown remarkable resilience, admirable perseverance and a strength of character that will serve them well in the future. I’m very much looking forward to celebrating their success with them, their families and the college community in the historic City of Quincy.”

Quincy College President Dr. Richard DeCristofaro said the governor’s acceptance of the city’s invitation is a tribute to the college’s students, faculty and staff.

“The governor – like all of us – has endured a lot during the past two years. Like us, he has emerged stronger and wiser for the experience. His leadership throughout an unprecedented public health crisis was impressive, and he knows the importance of adaptability, flexibility and resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges. He appreciates how dramatically higher education has been affected. And he knows full well the value of the lessons we’ve all learned as we gradually emerge from the lengthy shadow cast by Covid-19,” DeCristofaro said.

“We are very proud of the students’ accomplishments especially through such a challenging time and we are honored to have Governor Baker join us in wishing them well as they go forward in the world,” said Mayor Thomas Koch.

Dr. DeCristofaro encourages Quincy College alumni as well as city residents to attend the commencement. “I hope everyone shares my enthusiasm for our 2022 Commencement and all that the day means to our graduates,” he said. “I’m sure we will all be inspired both by the Governor’s presence and his message.”