Governor Baker Nominates Quincy Attorney John E. Garland As Associate Justice Of The Boston Municipal Court

Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday (Feb. 4th) the nomination of John E. Garland as Associate Justice of the Boston Municipal Court. Garland, an attorney from Quincy, has more than 24 years of legal experience.

“Attorney Garland’s decades of legal experience in the Boston Municipal and District Courts have prepared him well to serve as an Associate Justice of the Boston Municipal Court. I am confident that he will bring his unique understanding of these courts to the bench and will serve those who come before him fairly and justly,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit this candidate to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

“Throughout his more than 24 years in practice, Attorney Garland has demonstrated his commitment to serving the legal profession and his community,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “If confirmed, I am confident that he will maintain that commitment, serving the community as a valued member of the Boston Municipal Court.”

The Boston Municipal Court Department has 30 judges serving the City of Boston in 8 court divisions located in Brighton, Central (downtown), Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury, South Boston, and West Roxbury. Besides both criminal and civil cases, the Boston Municipal Court Department also has jurisdiction to review some government agency actions, such as unemployment compensation appeals and firearms license appeals. If confirmed by the Governor’s Council, Attorney Garland will fill the seat vacated by the Honorable Michael J. Coyne.

For more information about the Boston Municipal Court, visit their homepage.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth’s diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

John E. Garland began his legal career in 1997 by opening the Law Office of John Garland in Quincy, a private practice he has owned and operated for more than 24 years. In this role, he handles cases pertaining to a wide range of matters including family law, criminal defense, municipal zoning and permitting.

Prior to his legal career, Attorney Garland worked from 1993 until 1996 as an Owner’s Representative for SAR Engineering Incorporated in Braintree, ensuring compliance with construction plans and specifications for various public housing improvements. From 1984 to 1993, he also worked as a Project Coordinator for O’Connell Management Corporation in Quincy, assisting in securing city and state approvals for residential and commercial developments in and around Boston, coordinating the outfitting of leased office space, and serving as a liaison to mortgage brokerage, architectural and law firms.

In addition to his legal career, Attorney Garland is an active member of the community, serving since 2003 as a Board Member for Suffolk Lawyers for Justice and since 2008 as an Organizer for the Saint Mary of the Hills Shattuck Shelter Feeding Program. He was also previously President of the Bar Association of Norfolk County from 2005 until 2006, and a member of the Quincy Zoning Board of Appeals from 2002 until 2006, where he also served as Chairman for 2007. Attorney Garland earned his Juris Doctorate from New England Law – Boston, and his Bachelor’s Degree from Boston College.