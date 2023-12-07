Governor Healey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Officer Paul Tracey

Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered that the United States of America and Commonwealth of Massachusetts flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings in honor and remembrance of Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, who was killed in the line of duty yesterday.

A National Grid employee who was working at a job site in Waltham was also killed after being struck by a car. Two other workers were injured.

Governor Healey issued the following statement on the death of Officer Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson: