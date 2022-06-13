Graham J. Ellis, 83

Mr. Graham J. “Sonny” Ellis, 83 of Quincy, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the long-time companion of the late Katherine Vento, and the former husband to the late Patricia A. (Murphy) Morrill.

Born in Boston, son of the late Webster E. and Mary T. (Graham) Ellis, he was raised in Hyde Park and Squantum, and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1956. He lived in Quincy for over 70 years.

Mr. Ellis was a member of the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1962. He was employed as a truck driver for over 35 years, retiring at age 61. He belonged to Teamsters Local 25 and 42.

After retirement, he embarked on his second career and completed his Boat Captains license. He spent over ten years with Boston Harbor Cruises Ferry Service out of Fore River, Quincy and Hingham Bay.

He was a long-time member of the American Legion, Nickerson Post #385 in Squantum.

Mr. Ellis enjoyed extensive traveling with Kathy, camping, bicycling, and spending time with his large extended family. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his children, Joseph P. Ellis of Mattapoisett, Jeanne M. Ellis of Hingham and Michael G. Ellis and his wife Christine of Duxbury; also, father to the late Daniel P. Ellis and Mary M. Ellis.

He is the brother of Robert Ellis and his wife Linda of Burnham, ME, Carol and her husband Sam Keats of Reading, Evelyn and her husband George Leber of Quincy, and Terry and her husband Rob Banfich of Durham, NC. He is the brother-in-law of Christine Ellis of Holbrook and Marcia Phillips-Ellis of Lynn.

He was pre-deceased by brothers William, Joseph, and (Sonny’s) twin Webster (Junior) Ellis. Also pre-deceased by sister Patricia Pike-Smolinsky; brothers in-law George (Dan) Pike, John Smolinsky, and John Lawless; and sisters in-law Maureen Ellis and Anne Marie Ellis. He leaves one Aunt Alice Graham.

He leaves 9 grandchildren, Hannah Ellis of Quincy, Noah Ellis of Hingham, Abigail Culver and her husband Zachariah of Acushnet, Joseph Ellis, II of Waltham, Michael Ellis of Pembroke, Rachel Ellis and Hope Ellis of Ipswich, and Sarah Ellis and Benjamin Ellis of Duxbury. He leaves two great-grandchildren, Elijah Lee Culver and Daniel Graham Culver of Acushnet. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 16, at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. viewing, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John’s the Baptist Parish, 44 School St., Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Willard St., Quincy.

Friends and relatives are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 in honor of Katherine Vento.