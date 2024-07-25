Gregory C. Cavicchi, 77

Gregory Charles Cavicchi, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Carney Hospital in Boston. He was 77.

Greg was born in Quincy on June 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Charles and Helena (Bova) Cavicchi. He was raised in Wollaston, attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School. After graduation, Greg enlisted in the United States Navy, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on September 6, 1967. Following his time in the service, Greg joined the United States Postal Service, and delivered mail in Quincy. He retired in 2002 after 35 years of service to the community.

A true outdoorsman, Greg loved to hunt, golf, skimobile and archery.

Greg was the beloved uncle of Melissa A. Spicuzza and her husband Richard of Halifax, Denise O’Brien of Quincy, and Gary Cristina of East Bridgewater. He was preceded in death by his siblings Paul Cavicchi, Charlotte Breite, Ralph Cavicchi, Frances Cavicchi, Virginia O’Brien, Barbara Cavicchi. Greg is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Greg’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See www.Keohane.com for flowers, directions, and online condolences.