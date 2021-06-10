Gregory D. Peck, age 41, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2021, in Dunedin, Florida.

Gregory was born in Quincy to Marylou and Charles Peck on May 9, 1980. He attended North Quincy High School and graduated in 1998. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Nichols College in 2002.

He married Rebecca Kelsch of Quincy in September of 2012 in Dunedin, Florida where they made their home.

Greg was always happy and smiling and he lit up the room whenever he entered. He enjoyed the beach, boating and though liked living in Florida, he was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Not even several World Series and Super Bowl wins could top Greg’s proudest moments which were being a husband to his best friend Rebecca and father to his beautiful 2 year old Allie. His life and legacy will live on through them and his spirit will always remain in our hearts.

Greg is survived by his wife Rebecca Kelsch and their daughter Allie; his mother Marylou Peck of Quincy; brother Chuck of Quincy; brother Chris and his wife Michelle and his nieces Makayla and Amanda Peck of Foxborough; his mother-in-law Diane Kelsch of Quincy and brother-in-law Mattheu and wife Heidi Kelsch and his nephews Liam and Jaxson and niece Emerson of Beverly as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his father Charles and his father-in-law Paul.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.