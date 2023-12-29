Gregory Hunt Kelly

On December 27, 2023, Gregory Hunt “Greg” Kelly went to be with his Heavenly Father.

He will be very much missed by his sister Marney, his nieces Lisa Hagerty, Rhonda Colleton, & Karla Williamson. Cousin of Sandi Kochiss, Deb Frankel, Dorry O’Neill & Dale Gogan. Dear friend of John Gaughan & his family, he was like an uncle to Jeff, Christopher, Brendan & Amanda. He was friend and neighbor of Judy Condon, who watched over him when needed. Friend of Ed, his mail carrier who was so helpful to him.

Greg was the beloved son of the late Evelyn Malfy and stepson of the late Philip Malfy.

Greg was a photographer for the Herald American newspaper and then a Suffolk Superior Court officer, from where he retired. Greg loved playing golf and loved his days of making memories on Cape Cod with family & friends.

Services to be private, with a Celebration of Life to follow in the Spring. Please remember Greg in your prayers.

The family would like to thank Atrium Memory Care in Quincy & the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham for their wonderful care of Greg.

For anyone wishing to do so, donations in Greg’s memory can be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.