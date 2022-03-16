Gregory I. McDonald, 73

Gregory Ian McDonald of Quincy passed away on March 1, 2022, at the age of 73.

He was a graduate of Quincy High School class of 1966.

Son of Vandalla McDonald and Donald McDonald (deceased) of Quincy. Brother to Wayne McDonald of Sarasota Florida, Darryl McDonald of Quincy, Brian MacDonald of Quincy who lovingly took care of him during his illness, Karen Zanolli and her husband Paul of Plympton. Loving uncle to Shauna Zanolli and her husband Austin, Jennifer Zanolli, Lisa Foley and her husband Brian and their son Weston.

Greg was a devout believer of Jesus Christ and loved to sing hymns. He loved to read and was an avid western movie fan and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of movies and history to those he met. Greg was a buyer and seller of books and magazine collectibles. He had a great sense of humor and a kind and generous heart. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.