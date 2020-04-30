Gregory K. Rector, 60

Gregory Keith “Greg” Rector, age 60, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and Quincy. The son of the late Jack R. and Margaret M. (Welch) Rector. Greg graduated from Quincy High School (1978). Greg’s career was in law enforcement, as a correctional officer with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. Greg enjoyed his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, he was a head usher at St. Mary’s Parish in Quincy. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family and walking Wollaston Beach. He loved Dunkin’, gardening, watching the Red Sox and visiting Las Vegas.

He was kind, loving, generous, selfless and good hearted. He will be missed by his aunts, uncle and many cousins as well as the many friends he met throughout his life.

Greg was the devoted brother of Robert “Bob” Rector, his wife Marie Perfetti of Braintree and Sharon Rector of Germany. He was the loving uncle of Courtney Rector of Quincy and Nicole Rector of Germany.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Parish, 115 Crescent St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.