Gregory W. Doyle, 86

Gregory W. Doyle, age 86, beloved husband of the late Ann (Cantfill) Doyle, of Quincy, died peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022, after a long illness with family by his side.

Gregory was born in Weymouth, to the late David F. and Mary A. (Cummings) Doyle. Raised in Quincy, he was member of the first graduating class of 1953 at Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree. He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University in 1970.

Greg proudly served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

In the ‘50s, while working for E. W. Branch, Greg was given the opportunity to name a street and settled upon Doyle Terrace, located in Germantown.

Greg retired from the City of Quincy after 42 years of service, working in both the Public Works Department and the Planning Department. Greg enjoyed his work with the city, always with the goal of doing what was best for the community as a whole and cheerfully keeping the politicians in line with a twinkle in his eye.

Greg was an avid gardener, valuing hard work in his yard. Traveling with his wife was a special joy, seeing many international cities. He enjoyed woodworking and crafted bookcases to hold his extensive collection of history and gardening books. In later years, he enjoyed playing FreeCell on his computer.

Greg is survived by two sons, Gregory (Julie) of Kennebunk, Maine; James (Meg Macri) of Watertown and daughter, Ann (John Melley) of Quincy; and 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Abigail and Seamus Doyle.

The last of five siblings, Greg was predeceased by Anne (Doyle) George, Sheila (Doyle) Murray, David F. Doyle, Jr., and Daniel Doyle. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment, with military honors, were private.

For those who wish, donations in Greg’s memory may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Office of Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.

