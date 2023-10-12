Grocery Store, Apartments Planned On Parkingway

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Hingham developer on Wednesday presented preliminary plans for a new mixed-use development in Quincy Center that would feature a specialty grocery store, some 300 apartments, and a new municipal parking with up to 800 spaces.

DJ MacKinnon, the president of Atlantic Development, on Wednesday provided the Planning Board with a preliminary presentation on the plans for the downtown site. The mixed-use development would take place on the parcel at 119 Parkingway – currently home to IHOP and Health Express – and would extend across Parkingway to include the city-owned parking lot on the opposite side of the street.

The development would feature 20,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level fronting McConville Way and Hannon Parkway, including a 14,435-square-foot specialty grocery store, a 3,000-square-foot bank and a 2,500-square-foot restaurant. The addition of a grocery store in Quincy Center would be beneficial to residents living in the downtown and the rest of the city, MacKinnon said.

“We think this will be very exciting for the downtown,” he said. “It works great for Quincy residents whether they’re driving by car – it’s a great location and easy to get to, a well-known location – but also at the same time for people who are living in in the downtown it’s a very walkable location making it very accessible for people who want to talk to the site.”

The grocery store – referred to in the presentation only as a “specialty grocer” – is rumored to be a Trader Joe’s and the logo for the store depicted in renderings of the site uses a similar color and typeface as Trader Joe’s actual logo. MacKinnon told the Planning Board he could not confirm it would be a Trader Joe’s and added that there is no agreement in place for the other retail spaces.

The parking garage, which the city will own, would stand eight stories tall and contain 700 to 800 spaces, MacKinnon said; some of those spaces would be set aside for residents living in the new apartments on site. Another 132 spaces would be located at the ground level and would be for the retailers.

Six floors of residential units, which MacKinnon said are likely to be apartments, would be located above the ground-level retail spaces. The apartments would surround the garage along Hannon Parkway and McConville Way. The residential component also includes about 16,000 square feet of courtyards on the second floor as well as amenity spaces and a roof deck.

MacKinnon said the new development in Quincy Center would be similar to The Abby, the mixed-use development his company constructed at the North Quincy MBTA station. That development features 610 apartments and a Target and other retail spaces built around a parking garage. MacKinnon said he hopes to build the Parkingway development in a single phase and was optimistic the same contractor would construct the garage and the residential and retail components.

The IHOP property is currently owned by a subsidiary of LBC Partners, the same firm who built the Nova Quincy development at 1500 Hancock St. Mayor Thomas Koch had previously submitted an order to take the IHOP site by eminent domain, which is pending before the City Council.

The City Council would have to approve of the transfer of city land to Atlantic Development as well as the construction of the new municipal garage. The project would be subject to review by the Planning Board through the certificate of consistency process, which has been used to permit other projects in the downtown including Nova Quincy, Chestnut Place and West of Chestnut among others.