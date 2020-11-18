Grumpy White’s Closed After 40 Years

By SCOTT JACKSON

Grumpy White’s – the Sea Street stalwart known for its fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and other family favorites – has served its last meal after 40 years in business.

Owner Bob White, age 74, closed the restaurant earlier this week and said he plans to retire.

“I’ve been there 40 years – more than half my life – it was good run,” White said in a phone interview. “I feel a little sad about closing it, but I’m 74 years old now and it was getting tough to run.”

White said he had been out of work when a friend suggested he purchase a barroom. White did just that, buying the bar that was later renamed Grumpy White’s. After about a year, he decided to re-open the kitchen on site and began serving food.

Grumpy White’s was well-known for the eponymous Grumpy Chicken – a boneless fried-chicken dish served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Grumpy Chicken could also be ordered on a sandwich.

Other favorites on the menu included the macaroni and cheese, buffalo fingers, baked and friend seafood dishes, French onion soup, and liver and onions.

White received an outpouring of support from many longtime customers after he announced the restaurant’s pending closure.

“It’s sad to the people who have been coming here,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of emails from customers.”

White said he might have remained open “a little longer” had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic; he said he been making enough money in recent months to pay the bills and his employees, but not enough to make a profit.

A Weymouth resident, White said he had no immediate plans for his retirement. He suggested he could look to open a new restaurant in the future but said it would be smaller than Grumpy White’s.

The former restaurant, which was located at 211 Sea St., has been sold to a developer, White said.