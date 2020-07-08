Guri Lubonja, 81

Guri Lubonja of Quincy died peacefully on July 5 at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his loving and dedicated wife of 57 years, Pavlina, and two daughters.

Born on Jan. 12, 1939, in Korca, Albania, he was the only son of Marko and Vangjeli Lubonja and young brother to the late Olimbi Cepa, Meropi Opari and Fillareti Rembeci. He was the adoring father of Anila Trasha and her husband, Alfred, of Quincy, and Brunilda Shosho and her husband, Spiro, of Braintree. Guri was the dear grandfather, or “gjyshi,” to his four grandchildren- Emila Bradford of Quincy, Filip Shosho of Braintree, and Klaus Trasha and Ina Trasha of Weymouth. And, for this past year and a half, he was the proud great-grandfather to William and Eliana Bradford and Isabella Shosho. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces residing in the United States and Albania.

Mr. Lubonja was given the nickname “Bekriu” by his friends at a young age – an honest description of his character. He was equally gregarious as he was generous. He loved spending time with family and socializing with friends and reminiscing of the old days. Mr. Lubonja blazed the trail for his children and grandchildren to start new and successful lives in America, a gift for which his family is forever indebted to him. His larger than life personality will be missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, July 9th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home on 74 Elm Street in Quincy. On Friday morning, there will be an intimate ceremony to be followed by a private burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in W. Quincy.

Due to current events, a proper and traditional celebration of life will be hosted in the near future.

Visitors will be allowed in as guided by staff in small numbers and social distancing will be maintained. Face masks must be worn per state and city regulations.