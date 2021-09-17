Gwendolyn G. Senger, 91

Gwendolyn G. (Roberts) Senger, age 91, formerly a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Pope Nursing Home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Gwendolyn was born in Boston to the late Waldo P. and Grace E. (Bellows) Roberts. Raised and educated in North Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1947. She was also a graduate of the former Newbury College and later attended MacMurray College in Illinois. She had lived in Weymouth for two years, previously several years at the Fuller Village community in Milton, where she and her husband Theodore, enjoyed many friendships and activities.

She was employed as a secretary at MIT for several years and later at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy. She worked five years at the Jordan Marsh Warehouse in Squantum and also did telemarketing for the Big Brother and Big Sister organizations.

Gwen was a proud descendant of the Mayflower pilgrims, on the Governor Bradford side.

A woman of faith, Gwen was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she served as a bible studies teacher.

She was a founder and past president of the South Shore Alliance on Mental Health where she was involved for many years. Gwen also enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Wollaston Garden Club.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife for sixty-eight years of Theodore L. Senger. Devoted mother of Brenda G. Fernandez and her husband John of Weymouth and the late Wayne T. Senger and Donna Grace Senger. Loving grandmother of Lisa G. Krasinski and her husband Darek of Bridgewater and Bethany F. LaManna and her husband Antonio of Pembroke. Cherished great grandmother of Helena, Cora and Francesco. Gwen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. Pastor Drew Hanson will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the service from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. The family requests that those attending wear a mask or face covering. At the request of the family, interment services will take place privately at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Gwendolyn’s memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Massachusetts, The Schrafft Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.