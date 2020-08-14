H. Alan Colby, 67

H. Alan Colby, age 67, of Marshfield succumbed to his injuries on July 24, 2020, after being struck from behind by a car while cycling on Route 3A in Scituate.

Born and raised in Quincy, he was the beloved son of deceased Anne and Howard Colby. He is survived by his three siblings: Nancy Shallow, 77, of New Hampshire, John Colby, 65, of Walpole, Martha Colby, 62, of Quincy and Henry, his cat.

He graduated from Quincy High School in 1971 as Senior Class President and played on the Q.H.S. hockey team. Taking some time off before college, he backpacked throughout Europe. Upon his return, he continued on to play college hockey and received his B. A. in English in 1977 from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.

He began his career with The Howard Johnson Co., where he managed many full-service hotels/restaurants throughout Massachusetts. He also taught hospitality/management courses at local jr. colleges. Years later, he retired from his career after managing the Best Western Hotel in Danvers. Being a resident of Gloucester at that time, he went to work at the nearby Yankee Fleet Whale Watching and Deep Sea Fishing Co. In recent years while living in Marshfield, he was self-employed and enjoyed working creatively outdoors on a variety of projects around the South Shore.

Alan had hospitality in his blood. He loved to cook and had an open-door policy at his home as if to say “you are welcome to come in if you’d like a good meal and conversation while enjoying the babbling brook in his backyard”. He had an abiding faith in God and he loved people and he was loved by many. Alan nurtured nature’s wildlife and many animals and well-fed birds were drawn to his yard. Being a year round sports enthusiast, he enjoyed skating, cross-country skiing, cycling, golf and daily swimming.

He was a devoted caregiver to his brother who survived a serious car accident in Quincy at age 17. Alan traveled extensively with his Dad, Howard, throughout the US. and abroad. Their other trips together included Mexico, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico where Alan owned a condo. He spoke several languages. In the last months of his dad’s life, Alan took thoughtful care of him full-time in Marshfield. His dad passed away peacefully at age 96.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial donations may be made online to Gateway Arts located at 65 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02445.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.