H. Robert Huke III, 74

To know H. Robert “Rob” Huke III was to respect and admire him. He was an honorable man who loved and cared for his family, community, and country. He led a life of service to others. Rob passed away on May 12 surrounded by his wife and children. He was 74.

Rob was born in Boston and raised in Quincy, the son of the late H. Robert Huke Jr and Shirley M. Huke.

He was a life member of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 19. He graduated from North Quincy High School in 1965 and received a BA in history and secondary education from Eastern Nazarene College in 1969.

In June of 1969 he married Janet M. Evans.

Rob and Jan knew each other practically their entire lives. A picture of Rob’s mother and Jan’s mother, Christine, holding their infant children outside of church once existed.

Together, they attended church, graduated from high school, married, had four children, and moved 12 times before settling in Hanson. Most importantly, they built a beautiful and loving life together.

Rob volunteered for the Army and graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1970. He served 28 years in the Army, retiring as a colonel. Among his notable stops, he was commander, Area Confinement Facility (stockade), Fort Ord, CA; staff officer to the chief of staff of the Army, the Pentagon; commander, Defense Contract Management at Raytheon, Burlington; and, chief of staff, Defense Contract Management District-East, Boston.

Among his recognitions, Colonel Huke received the Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, and several others. He was the first Army officer to attend the Legal Officer Course, U.S. Naval Justice School, Newport, RI.

While in the Army, he earned an MS in contract and acquisition management from Florida Institute of Technology.

After retiring from the military, he worked in the private sector for a defense contractor. In 2005, he joined two Army colleagues to form The Task Force, Inc., providing management, acquisition support, and consulting to firms doing business with the federal government.

An active Freemason, he was master, or presiding officer, of Wollaston (now Rural) Lodge in 1996 and 2002. He was particularly active in the Scottish Rite Boston-Lafayette Lodge of Perfection, serving as the presiding officer from 2012-2014. For his contributions he received the honorary 33° in 2013. That same year he was designated grand representative to the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Connecticut. In 2015, he was elected to the third highest position in the state, senior grand warden. For his service he was awarded the Henry Price Medal, the highest award. He completed his term as commander, St. Bernard Commandery, No. 12 Knights Templar in May 2020.

He enjoyed travelling, reading, and cooking. Above all, he loved being with his family.

Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Janet E. Huke. The loving father of H. Robert Huke and his wife Hannah of Dedham, Laura Huke of Los Angeles, Joshua Huke of Hanson, and Joanna Hebert and her husband Victor of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of Elodie, Thea, and Wesley Hebert, and Harper, Vivienne, and Evans Huke. Devoted brother of Peter, Sterling, VA, and Wendy Abraham, Braintree. Esteemed brother-in-law and uncle.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Sunday, August 8th at the First Baptist Church of Wollaston at 3pm. A Masonic service will be held at the conclusion.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Children’s Dyslexia Center, 460 Newtonville Avenue, Newtonville, MA 02460, or the DDX3X Foundation, 1000 N West Street, Suite 900, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.