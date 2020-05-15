H. Winslow Bettinson, 100

H. Winslow Bettinson, age 100, of Middleborough, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Nemasket Healthcare Center.

Born in Arlington, to the late Everett H. and Margaret (Gott) Bettinson, he was raised and educated in Arlington and Waltham. Mr. Bettinson was a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1938, and the Leland Powers School of Radio in 1939. He had lived in Middleborough for the past three years, previously in Braintree for over fifty years.

Mr. Bettinson was a well-known radio personality in Quincy and throughout the South Shore. He was a radio broadcaster and program director for Quincy’s WJDA for the South Shore Broadcasting Company for thirty-eight years, beginning with the station in 1952. He was the first host of the popular “Party Line” program and produced the Church in the Wildwood and Songs of Faith programs. He was the recipient of a First Place Award in the Public Service Category in the UPI Tom Phillips New England Broadcast competition for “Operation Health.” Mr. Bettinson had previously worked in Portsmouth, N.H. for station WHEB for nine years, and in Lynn for radio station WLYN for three years. He retired in 1990 after fifty years in the radio industry.

Mr. Bettinson was involved in numerous civic and charitable associations. He was a trustee of the South Shore Savings Bank for many years. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Quincy for over forty years, having served as the editor of the club’s weekly newsletter during that time. He was past president of the Norfolk Lung Association and had served as an Advisory Board member of the Salvation Army in Quincy for many years. He was also a member of the Braintree chapter of the AARP.

He was a longtime active member of the Bethany Congregational Church in Quincy where he served as church moderator, deacon, and in the choir. He was a former member of the South Congregational Church in Braintree.

Beloved husband of the late Jean E. (Maker) Bettinson. Devoted father of Dana W. Bettinson and his wife Laurie of Carver, the late Andrea L. LoPresti and her husband Nicholas of Riverview, Fla. Loving grandfather of James LoPresti and his wife Deanna, and Andrew LoPresti all of Riverview, Fla. Cherished great-grandfather of Zhaddon LoPresti.

One of four siblings, he was predeceased by Howard Bettinson, Adele Broderick, and Ruth Bettinson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In light of current events, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Mr. Bettinson’s memory may be made to the Bethany Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 18 Spear Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.