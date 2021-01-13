Handguns, $384,000 In Cash, Drugs Seized In Quincy, Weymouth; Eight Arrested

The Quincy Police Department announces that on Monday, Jan. 11, after a month’s long investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization, operating throughout numerous South Shore communities, the Quincy Police Drug Control Unit executed five (5) search warrants, four (4) in Quincy and one (1) in Weymouth.
The results of the search warrants produced the following contraband:
4 handguns with extended magazines
1 handgun (possible machine gun) with a silencer attached
$384,000 cash
Approximately eighteen (18) kilograms (“kilos”) of cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine (with a value of approx. $750,000)
Eleven (11) pounds of Marijuana (with a value of approx. $22,000)
The following eight (8) individuals were arrested:
Aderito Amado, 30, of Brockton
Johnathan Abreu, 20, of Taunton
Chaasad Cyprien, 20, of Oxford
Neylton Fontes, 33, of Brockton
Celsidonio Gonsalves, 19, of Fall River
Anisha Lopes, 20, of Weymouth
Leonardo Monteiro, 20, of Brockton
Erica Vieira, 24, of Brockton
Charges involved in this investigation include:
Trafficking in Cocaine 200+grams
Trafficking in Fentanyl 200+grams
Possession of a Machine Gun
Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B
Use of a Firearm in a Felony
Possessing Firearm without FID Card
Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D
Improperly Secured Firearms
Quincy Police stated complete details will be available soon, as this investigation is still ongoing.
The Quincy Drug Control Unit was assisted by members of the South Shore Drug Task Force, (Braintree Police Department,Weymouth Police Department and Randolph Police Department) along with
Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA Tactical Diversion Squad (TDS) Group in the execution of these warrants. The South Shore Drug Task Force is comprised of the following communities: Braintree; Weymouth; Randolph; Milton; Holbrook; Cohasset; Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office; and Quincy, as the host community. The purpose of this task force is to combine resources and work together for the residents of these communities.