Hanly Appointed Elder Services Director; Former Director Terminated

Mayor Thomas Koch announced Monday that Michelle Hanly, the city’s Recreation Director for the last five years, will be appointed as Quincy’s new Director of Elder Services.

Hanly will succeed Thomas Clasby, Jr., who was terminated last Friday amid an investigation into financial irregularities within the Department of Elder Services. That investigation is ongoing, and city officials offered no further specific comment on it.

In addition to serving as its Recreation Director, Hanly has nearly 20 years of experience with the Recreation Division of the Department of Natural Resources , including as Assistant Director and Program Manager from 2010 to 2019, working under long-time Director Barry Welch.

She has worked over the last several years in dramatically expanding programming and services – including a new emphasis on adult programming. She has helped coordinate the successful Senior Olympics for the last several years, so is familiar with the workings of the Kennedy Center, the senior facility she will now lead, Koch said.

“Michelle has the experience, talent, and passion to help people to make her a perfect fit for this department. The Kennedy Center is an extraordinary place, and I expect it to remain that way under Michelle’s leadership,” said Mayor Koch.

Hanly has a number of professional recognitions from regional and statewide organizations, and has won a number of national grants on behalf of the Recreation Division over the years.

Mayor Koch said he is working closely with Natural Resources Commissioner David Murphy to fill Hanly’s role, but added that he expects a transition period to take place over the next weeks.