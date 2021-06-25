Harold F. Conley

Harold F. “Harry” Conley of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2021.

Beloved husband to his wife of 67 years, Phyllis M. (Ambroceo) Conley. He was the proud father of 3 children, Martin and his wife, Ann of Holliston, Karen and her husband, Robert Villa of Rockland, and Mary Jo and her husband, Matthew Hull of Hingham. Grandpa and Papa to his precious grandchildren, Cayla, Stephen, Samuel, Margaret, Bailey, Olivia, and Harry; and great grandpa to Emma, Danny, Benjamin, and Linden. Son of the late Martin and Helen (Barter) Conley. Brother of Doris Young and preceded in death by his brothers Russell and Kenneth Conley. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Harry joined the Army at the age of 18 where he served 4 honorable years. He was a retired US postal worker. Harry loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Florida. He also enjoyed a memorable visit to Ireland. Harry also loved to relax at his place in Tamworth, New Hampshire. Mostly Harry will be remembered for being a wonderful husband and father who was a good and gentle man.

Harry was given exceptional care by Hospice of the South Shore. His family would like to give special thanks to Sara, Colleen, Amanda, and Cindy for their kindness and compassion.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 9:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harry may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.